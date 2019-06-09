Trio of leaders at Oschersleben

Team SRC Kawasaki France, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and YART Yamaha are battling for the lead two hours into the race.

Gregg Black got the holeshot as usual for Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, but Yonny Hernández took Honda Endurance Racing into the lead soon after. Gregg Black then crashed while attempting to wrest back the lead and the Suzuki #2 plummeted to 30th as a result.

Three riders – Jérémy Guarnoni for Team SRC Kawasaki France, Josh Hook for F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Marvin Fritz for YART Yamaha – quickly overtook Honda Endurance Racing. The trio are still doing battle two hours into the race, ahead of Honda Endurance Racing and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team have made a fast climb back up and are now in 5th place. The provisional leader of the 2018-2019 FIM EWC’s chances at the win are still intact.

ERC-BMW Motorrad Endurance lapped in 4th place for a long spell, but lost ground after colliding with Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto.

Superstock World Cup result uncertain

The Superstock World Cup – which looked to be a shoo-in for the leader in class GERT56 by GS Yuasa – has slipped out of their grasp after they ran out of fuel. Moto Ain and Junior Team LMS Suzuki now seem the likeliest contenders for the World Cup win.

8 Hours of Oschersleben - Standings after 2 hours

8 Hours of Oschersleben - Livetiming

