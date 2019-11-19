TVRI to broadcast 8 Hours of Sepang live across Indonesia

The entire first edition of the 8 Hours of Sepang round of the FIM EWC will be broadcast live on Indonesia’s national channel TVRI on Saturday 14 December.

The new FIM EWC broadcast agreement is great news for Indonesia’s numerous motorsport fans, who can now watch live coverage of the new race from start to finish on TVRI Sport, the sports channel of Indonesia’s public television network.

TVRI Sport is one of TVRI’s four free-to-air channels. The Djakarta-based channel reaches viewers in every corner of the archipelago of Indonesia, where motorsport draws huge audiences with a passion for racing.

The agreement complements the continuing expansion of the FIM EWC, which launched an unprecedented season in September with the addition of the 8 Hours of Sepang to the calendar. This race – the Endurance World Championship’s first-ever winter round – has drawn teams from Southeast Asia and riders from Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

TVRI will also offer delayed broadcasts of the European rounds of the 2019-2020 FIM EWC season followed by live coverage of the Suzuka 8 Hours, the grand finale of the championship on 19 July 2020.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIM EWC

“This agreement with TVRI is a new and very important step in the growth of the championship, like our partnership with Nippon TV in Japan. TVRI’s broadcast will cover one of the world’s biggest two-wheeler markets, and provide significant visibility in Indonesia. What’s more, the county’s proximity to Malaysia will encourage many fans to travel to Sepang.”

Apni Jaya Putra, Director of Program of TVRI

“As the broadest range of TV station in Indonesia, TVRI is very proud to have this partnership with Eurosport Events to broadcast FIM EWC. Indonesia has the biggest automotive sports enthusiast in Asia. Therefore, this cooperation will make mutually benefit for both parties.”

