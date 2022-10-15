Louis Rossi, who called time on his motorcycle racing career earlier this season, will switch to four wheels this weekend.

The Frenchman was injured testing for the 2021 Bol d’Or but had been set to contest the FIM Endurance World Championship this season after returning to fitness.

But a crash during the Pre-Test for the 24 Heures Motos in late March led him to switch to a fourth rider role for the race instead, before he announced his retirement from two-wheel competition a few weeks later.

After spending four seasons in the EWC and having claimed a spectacular Moto3 victory in the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, his hometown track, Rossi’s focus is now on car racing. And while taking part in the Le Mans 24 Hours is his ultimate target, he’ll continue his transition in the Ligier European Series at the Autodromo do Algarve near Portimão today (Saturday).

“Doing the 24 Hours of Le Mans is my dream, my ambition,” said Rossi, 33. “Everything started at Le Mans for me. Born in Le Mans, I took my first motorbike podium and won my first grand prix at Le Mans. I participated in the 24 Heures Moto six times. All that is missing is the 24 Hours of Le Mans! I have attended the race as a spectator for years, with so much desire. So I said, 'stop! the time has come to do it'."

Rossi will share the #33 Ligier JS P4 of Jack Leconte's team Les Deux Arbres with Jacques Nicolet. “I'm super-excited to be racing in a new series,” Rossi continued. “I'm ready to learn everything. I hope to get a good result. And why not my first victory in car racing?"

Two one-hour races are scheduled today at 09h15 and 15h15 local time. Both races require a mandatory driver change between the 27th and 34th minute.

Meanwhile, the 2023 EWC season will open with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans from 13-16 April.

