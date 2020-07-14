Tyre change for Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar

From our partner Fimewc.com

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, the 2018-2019 FIM EWC winners, will race on Michelin tyres following Pirelli’s mid-season withdrawal.

Taken unawares by Pirelli’s unexpected withdrawal from the FIM EWC, several teams have had to seek support from another manufacturer. The most high-profile of these teams is Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar. The reigning champions, who had been loyal to Pirelli for the past 14 seasons, are having to factor in new technical parameters to take on the rest of the season.

The Kawasaki #11 will be Michelin-shod at the 24 Heures Motos at the end of August. This midseason change implies changing all the settings of the ZX-10RR.

“After 14 years of chassis management with Pirelli, we’ll have to change the way we work,” says Gilles Stafler, the team manager of the factory Kawasaki squad. “It’s not plug and play. It’s up to us to work on the bike to match it to the Michelin tyres. We have just one practice session at Le Mans this week. We’ll have to find solutions fast, and put in a lot of work, because switching from Pirelli to Michelin means changing to a different build and development philosophy. We’re lucky that two of our riders are familiar with Michelin tyres. Erwan Nigon works on tyre development with Michelin and Jérémy Guarnoni races on Michelin tyres in the CEV championship in Spain. David Checa is experienced enough to adapt quickly.”

