Tati Team Beringer Racing’s trio of talent has been reflecting on the French squad’s standout podium finish in the 24H SPA EWC Motos, round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Grégory Leblanc and Alan Techer were joined by Loïc Arbel, who was recruited to replace the injured Bastien Mackels, on the second spot of the podium on Sunday.

Ad

It followed a determined display by the trio, which narrowly avoided coming unstuck when the mechanical blowout suffered by the Falcon Racing #121 Yamaha occurred just in front of the Tati Team Beringer Racing Kawasaki in the closing hours of the race.

FIM EWC Sixteen hours done, find out what points have been scored and by who in the 24H SPA EWC Motos YESTERDAY AT 08:13

“To finish second it’s an amazing result, honestly it’s amazing for the team to finish on the podium,” Leblanc said afterwards. “We hoped to finish in the top five because it’s impossible to follow fastest teams. The last time I come in the podium was in 2018 with Honda and I am very happy to come back on the podium because this year I am 37 and it’s very good for me, I am very happy.”

Techer said: “For me it was an incredible moment. After 2018 [when] I win the [Endurance World] Championship and have some good races but since then I have had many troubles and we need to work. But the team gave me a lot of confidence and I want to thank all the team because they make a lot of work. For me it’s incredible to be here because the last podium is a long, long time ago and I am very happy to be here.”

After passing on a message of recovery to Mackels, Arbel said: “It’s only my second race in endurance and I don’t have so much experience on the 1000cc bike. But the team gave me a lot of confidence and I improved everything. I discovered the track on Tuesday so it was not very easy but we improved every time but I didn’t expect to be on the podium at the beginning of the weekend so I am very happy.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC How they stand in EWC YESTERDAY AT 06:02