The 2017 FIM Endurance Superstock World Cup winners VRD Igol Experiences have been cutting a dash among the leading pack in the EWC over the past two seasons. The Yamaha-mounted privateer French team have rounded off their line-up for 2021. British rider James Westmoreland joins Florian Alt, Florian Marino and Nico Terol.

With German rider Florian Alt, Frenchman Florian Marino, Spaniard Nico Terol and now British rider James Westmoreland, VRD Igol Experiences have one of the most international line-ups of the 2021 FIM EWC paddock. “With riders of four different nationalities, we’re proud to represent Europe in endurance racing,” says VRD Igol Experiences team manager Yannick Lucot.

More importantly, the line-up of the Yamaha-supported French privateer team is capable of taking on the factory teams leading the race. VRD Igol Experiences finished 5th in the last two FIM EWC races, the 2020 24 Heures Motos and 12 Hours of Estoril.

A VRD Igol Experiences rider since 2017, Florian Alt now competes in Germany’s IDM championship after a spell in Moto2.

Florian Marino competed in the FIM Supersport world championship and then the European Superstock 1000 championship before joining the team in 2019.

Nico Terol, the GP 125 world champion in 2011 and then a Moto2 rider, joined VRD Igol Experiences last season.

A leading light of the British Supersport championship (2nd in 2020), James Westmoreland debuted in the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2019. That year, riding for Motors Events, he clinched the Superstock win in his very first race, the 24 Heures Motos, and took 3rd place at the Bol d’Or.

The new VRD Igol Experiences line-up is set to take to the track in mid-March during tests in Spain. The Yamaha #333 will be one to watch right from the opening race of the season, the 24 Heures Motos on 17 and 18 April.

