VRD Igol Pierret Experiences, the first privateer team past the finish at the 24 Heures Motos in late August, have made consistent progress. The Yamaha-mounted French team are keen to win, but even keener to keep on learning from one race to the next. VRD Igol Pierret Experiences will put their Yamaha 333 in the capable hands of Florian Alt, Florian Marino and Nico Terol at Estoril.

Since their move into the EWC class last season, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences have applied themselves to making steady progress up the ranks of the front runners. Following their 2016-2017 FIM Superstock World Cup, the French privateers lost little time carving out a place for themselves right behind the favourites.

FIM EWC ERC Endurance seeking podium at Estoril 6 HOURS AGO

A 5th-place finish at the 2019 Bol d’Or and again at the 2020 24 Heures Motos 2020 has put the team in a position to fight alongside the factory teams for a Top 5 spot this season. VRD Igol Pierret Experiences will be among the privateers to watch at the 12 Hours of Estoril, the season finale to be held in Portugal on 26 September.

VRD Igol Pierret Experiences are battling Wójcik Racing Team and 3ART Best of Bike to clinch the best independent team positon, while aiming even higher. “We’ve been aiming higher for the past 17 years,” says team manager Yannick Lucot. “But, to be honest, we don’t think about it. Our goal is to keep learning and progressing our way, by building collective power, not just a sum of individuals and egos.”

In keeping with that philosophy, at Estoril Yannick Lucot has decided to entrust the team’s Yamaha 333 to the same three riders who rode it at the 24 Heures Motos: Florian Alt, Florian Marino and Nico Terol.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Wójcik Racing Team refuse to give up 16/09/2020 AT 12:23