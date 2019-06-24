VRD Igol Pierret Expériences to make Suzuka debut

VRD Igol Pierret Expériences are winding up their move up into the Formula EWC this season with a Suzuka 8 Hours maiden run. The French team reveal how they’re getting ready to race the 2018-2019 FIM EWC grand finale.

VRD Igol Pierret Expériences are preparing methodically for Suzuka in their usual level-headed and focused way. “We’re readying ourselves for the race calmly and coherently,” says team manager Yannick Lucot. “We’re working on the bikes, making lists of things to do and parts and equipment to send to Suzuka. It’s all being shipped out on the 10th of July. Yamaha Japan are proving logistics support on site. They’re really looking out for us, and we’re very grateful. They’ll be on hand right from our arrival at the airport to transport our entire crew to Suzuka.

“We’ll get our first ever taste of the track at a private test on Wednesday. Our main issue will be adapting quickly to the Suzuka circuit and weather. But we’re thrilled to finally be racing the Suzuka 8 Hours and we’re hoping to learn a lot so we can keep up our progress.”

VRD Igol Pierret Expériences will get to Suzuka in 8th place in the provisional standings of the 2018-2019 FIM Endurance World Championship at the tail end of a largely successful maiden season.

The French team, who are getting support from Yamaha Europe, have clinched point-scoring finishes in all the races so far, including an excellent 5th place in Slovakia as well as their first ever podium with a 3rd-place finish at the Oschersleben race in Germany in early June.

Yannick Lucot looks back at the team’s first EWC season. “It was a big disappointment not being ready in time for Bol d’Or. We learnt a lesson at the 24 Heures Motos: we got too cocksure too soon (the team started from 3rd position). Even so, we bounced back with three successive climbs back up at a pace that could have got us a podium finish. Some honest self-assessment and a step by step approach to work got us into the Top 5 in Slovakia. We kept on learning and were rewarded with a podium finish in Germany, though that’s also because we were able to seize our chance. To put it a nutshell: little by little, we’re getting bigger. Let’s not forget we were still riding 50ccs on go-kart circuits only 10 years ago.”

