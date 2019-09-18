VRD Igol Pierret Experiences without Xavier Siméon

Xavier Siméon crashed Tuesday in private practice and will not be at the start of the Bol d‘Or for VRD Igol Pierret Experiences. Dutch rider Ricardo Brink will replace him in the saddle of the Yamaha #333.

VRD Igol Pierret Experiences have had to rejig their line-up. Xavier Siméon suffered a big crash yesterday afternoon towards the end of a private practice session on the Paul Ricard circuit. The Belgian rider, who fractured one hand and dislocated his shoulder, has had no choice but to withdraw from the Bol d’Or.

The French Yamaha-supported team have therefore roped in Siméon’s replacement Ricardo Brink. The young Dutch rider competes in the German IDM Superbike championship and is currently 7th in the provisional standings.

He will ride the Yamaha #333 together with Florian Alt and Florian Marino.

