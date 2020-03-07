VRD stand up to Le Mans weather

VRD Igol Pierret Experiences had to tackle wintry weather in the private test on the Bugatti circuit, but nevertheless managed to adapt the 2020 version of their YZF-R1.

Although this week’s private test at Le Mans served primarily as a trial run for the wet tyres, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences wrapped up the two-day test on a high note. “We used the sessions to fine-tune the electronics of our 2020-version R1,” says Yannick Lucot, the team manager of the French Yamaha-supported team. “We have another three-day test scheduled in Barcelona from 23 to 25 March to confirm our setup in a range of track conditions. The goal is to get to the 24 Heures Motos pre-race test with a solid foundation so that we’ll be fully prepared in the week of the race.”

The VRD Igol Pierret Experiences manager also had praise for the camaraderie and focused attitude of his new rider line-up comprising Florian Alt, Florian Marino, Mathieu Gines and Nico Terol.

