Warm-up under threatening sky at the Bol d’Or

YART Yamaha, who will start from pole position, retained control in a cautious warm-up session this morning on the Paul Ricard circuit. A few drops of rain have begun to fall on the Le Castellet track, and it looks like the weather will be a key factor at the 83rd Bol d’Or.

YART Yamaha set the quickest lap of the warm-up under a very threatening sky, ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Webike SRC Kawasaki France. Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto, the top Superstock, were 4th-quickest of the final test run before the race start.

The warm-up enabled the 56 competing teams to size up track conditions, which are now trickier.

The 83rd Bol d’Or will be flagged off at 3pm on the Paul Ricard circuit.

Bol d'Or 2019 - Warm up

