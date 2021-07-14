The 12 Hours of Estoril, the second round of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship to be held in Portugal on Saturday 17 July, can be watched live around the world. The race will be flagged off at 9am local time, i.e. 10am CEST.

The entire 12 Hours of Estoril can be watched on Eurosport 2’s international network, from the race starting procedure (9.45 am CEST) to the podium.

The entire race can also be watched live on Eurosport’s digital platform with commentary in English and French.

Beyond the Eurosport network, fans around the world can watch the 12 Hours of Estoril live. In France, La Chaîne l’Équipe will offer full live coverage starting at 9.40am. RTBF Auvio in Belgium will also offer full live coverage of the race, together with Servus TV in Austria and Germany and Sky Sport in New Zealand.

The international platform Motorsport.tv will stream full live coverage to watch in the Americas, in Africa and in Asia.

In North America, the OTT Motortrend platform will show full live coverage, as with all the other races this season. So will RTL Play in Luxembourg.

The highlights programme increases the international reach of the FIM Endurance World Championship. In Europe, the highlights of the race will be shown on Sky Sport in Italy, Motowizja in Poland and TV3 Sports, a channel owned by the group AM Baltics. The highlights will also be shown on MAV TV in the United States, SuperSport and StarTimes in Africa, Dubai Sports in the Middle East, Bein Sports in Asia, Nippon TV in Japon, Astro in Malaysia and True Visions in Thailand.

You can also follow the 12 Hours of Estoril on the FIM EWC platforms and social channels: the live timing on the website fimewc.com and the FIM EWC smartphone app, dedicated content on Facebook Instagram and YouTube and race incidents as they happen on Twitter

