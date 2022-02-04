The 24H SPA EWC Motos has moved a step closer to becoming reality with a press conference launching the return of the FIM Endurance World Championship to this legendary track from 3-5 June.
Thomas Bastin is your host in the company of Melchior Wathelet, Board Chair, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, EWC promoter, plus leading EWC riders past and present.
Watch itHEREfrom 19h00 CET today.
