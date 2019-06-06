Watch the 8 Hours of Oschersleben live

The 8 Hours of Oschersleben, in Germany, will be flagged off at 1pm CEST on Sunday 9 June. Viewers from around the world can watch live coverage of the race – the fourth round of the 2018-2019 FIM EWC and the Superstock World Cup final.

Coverage of the 8 Hours of Oschersleben will air live from 12.45pm CEST on Sunday 9 June on Eurosport channels in more than 60 countries and on Eurosport Player, with race commentary provided in French and English.

Eurosport Events, the FIM EWC promoter, is releasing coverage of the FIM Endurance World Championship races to more than 18 broadcasters around the globe this season.

Japanese fans can watch the live broadcast of the 8 Hours of Oschersleben round from start to finish on Nippon TV’s digital platform Hulu, and also on the NTV G+ channel from 7.30pm to 5am local time.

In France, sports channel L’Equipe will air live coverage of the race start and the first couple of hours from 12.45pm to 2.45pm, followed by the finish and the podium ceremony from 8pm to 9.30pm.

The ‘EWC All Access’ programme summarizing the best moments of the race will air on Eurosport at 10pm CEST on Tuesday 11 June. Both ‘EWC All Access’ and a 44-minute race highlights programme will be shown in 42 countries – in Asian countries (Fox Sports Asia), in Japan (BS Nippon), India (Dsport) and the Philippines (Hyper); in Brazil (Band Sports), sub-Saharan Africa (Kwesé Free Sports), Italy (SkySport and Corse di Moto), Spain (Garage TV), the UK (Quest), Poland (Motowizja), the Czech Republic (CT Sport Channel) and Russia (Motosport TV).

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action, you can also follow the 8 Hours of Oschersleben on the website fimewc.com, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, the live timing and the FIM EWC smartphone app.

Eurosport International Broadcast schedule

