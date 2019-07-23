Watch the Suzuka 8 Hours live

Viewers around the world can watch live coverage of the entire Suzuka 8 Hours, the 2018-2019 FIM EWC’s Grand Finale, on Sunday 28 July.

Full live coverage of the Suzuka 8 Hours, from the race start procedure to the podium ceremony, will be broadcast on Eurosport 2 from 4.15am to 1pm CEST. The 2018-2019 FIM EWC final will be shown in more than 60 countries and on Eurosport Player, with commentary in English and French.

Eurosport Events, the FIM EWC promoter, now releases coverage of the FIM Endurance World Championship races to more than 20 broadcasters around the globe.

Two new channels have been added to the list of networks offering international coverage of the FIM EWC. Motortrend in the United States, Canada, South America and Africa will show the entire race live on its digital platform. The Sky NZ channel will also provide full live coverage of the Suzuka 8 Hours in New Zealand.

Japanese fans can watch live coverage of the entire Suzuka 8 Hours on the digital platform Hulu as well as the Nippon TV group’s channels, G+, BS NTV and BS NTV2.

In France, sports channel L’Equipe will show live coverage from 8am to 12.45pm following a recap of the first few hours of the race.

To dive into the heart of the Suzuka 8 Hours action right from the Top 10 Trial, the Superpole unique to Suzuka featuring the 10 fastest teams in qualifying, tune in to the Facebook FIM EWC Live broadcast starting at 3.30pm local time on Saturday 27 July.

The “EWC All Access” segment summarizing the best moments of the race will air on Eurosport from 10pm CEST on Tuesday 30 July. “EWC All Access” and a 44-minute race highlights programme will be shown in 42 countries – across Asia (Fox Sports Asia), in Japan (BS Nippon), the United States and Canada (Motortrend), New Zealand (Sky NZ), India (Dsport), the Philippines (Hyper), Brazil (Band Sports), sub-Saharan Africa (Kwesé Free Sports), Italy (SkySport and Corse di Moto), Spain (Garage TV), the U.K. (Quest), Poland (Motowizja), the Czech Republic (CT Sport Channel) and Russia (Motosport TV).

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action, you can also follow the Suzuka 8 Hours on the website fimewc.com, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, the live timing and the FIM EWC smartphone app.

