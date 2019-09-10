WEBIKE PARTNERS IN FIM EWC

Webike, Japan’s the largest e-commerce website for motorcycle parts and accessories, has joined forces with the FIM Endurance World Championship as an official partner.

The new alliance will provide added momentum to the EWC’s continuing growth and build a stronger foothold in Asia.

Webike’s agreement with Eurosport Events, the EWC promoter under a multi-year agreement with governing body of the FIM, will run through the next two FIM EWC seasons, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

Japan to the world

True to its motto, ‘Japan to the world’, Webike operates throughout Asia (Japan, Thailand, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and India) and Europe.

The Webike catalogue features an extensive selection of parts for Japanese brands (Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki) as well as major European makes such as Ducati, BMW, Triumph and KTM.

In addition, Webike produces specialized media content for its news portal in several languages focusing on motorcycle racing, the motorcycle industry and enrich lifestyle of riders.

Through this media platform input, South East Asian fans will benefit from dedicated content available in four new languages on the official FIM EWC website: Malaysian, Vietnamese, Thai and Indonesian. It will significantly increase the championship visibility in that region, which will host the inaugural 8 Hours of Sepang in Malaysia in December.

Webike Trophy and €10,000 for best pitstop of the season

Pitstops are a key feature in the all-action world of endurance motorcycle racing and Webike is the perfect fit. Parts, supplies and equipment, including exhausts, suspension, oil, tyres and tools are integral during pitstops. As such, the Webike Trophy and a prize purse of €10,000 will be awarded for the best pitstop each season, as judged by Webike and Eurosport Events.

Ready to race?

Webike’s partnership with the FIM EWC will come to life when the famous Bol d’Or 24-hour race in Le Castellet, France, opens the 2019-2020 season from 21-22 September.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events

“We are delighted to welcome Webike as FIM EWC official partner. Webike, a Japanese champion in its sector, is a fast-growing company with digital strengths in Japan and South East Asia, key markets for the championship. We will work together to grow our respective footprint and penetration and will give Webike an international visibility through FIM EWC global broadcast.”

Koki Shinano, CEO of Webike runs by Rivercrane

“We would like to thank you all and Mr.Ribeiro especially for their cooperation in having us as a new EWC official partner for next coming 2 seasons. It’s such a great honor not just to be sponsoring EWC, a championship with traditional and history, but also great contribution to our challenge to European markets in the near future. In Asia, where the center of global economic growth, Webike will make every effort to promote EWC and will work together to achieve significant success.”

