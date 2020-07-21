Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar are confident

From our partner Fimewc.com

After their first outing on track with Michelin tyres during the two-day private test at Le Mans, the factory Kawasaki team appear to have found their way to a possible podium return at the 24 Heures Motos on 30 August.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, the winners of the 2019 24 Heures Motos and the 2018-2019 FIM EWC world title, are smiling again. After being forced to change suppliers midway through the season, the French factory team had to wait until late last week to test their new Michelin tyres on the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans.

Although the two-day test ended with Jérémy Guarnoni taking a minor spill while pushing the limit to set a faster time, Gilles Stafler’s team seem confident about the new tyre setup, which augurs well for the race. The Kawasaki #1’s three riders Jérémy Guarnoni, Erwan Nigon and David Checa have found the pace.

“We’ve still got some work to do,” admits team manager Gilles Stafler, “but we have a more than satisfactory basis, which we’ll have to fine-tune in the week leading up to the race. What I’ve found most surprising about these tyres is their consistency. We managed to do more than two stints on the soft front tyres without losing out on performance. Michelin has developed a tyre specifically for endurance. We might have a slightly tougher time in qualifying because we don’t have qualifying tyres.”

