The FIM honoured a number of motorcycle world champions at an awards ceremony in Monaco this past weekend. Webike SRC Kawasaki France was in the spotlight as first-time winner of the FIM Endurance World Championship title.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France walked the red carpet for the first time at the FIM Awards. The major awards ceremony, held each year to honour all of the FIM’s world champions, took place in Monaco on Sunday 1 December 2019. The ceremony was presided over by Jorge Viegas, the FIM’s new President, and attended by the world’s top riders as well as representatives of all the national federations and championship promoters.

Gilles Stafler, Webike SRC Kawasaki France’s team manager, and the three riders David Checa, Jérémy Guarnoni and Erwan Nigon savoured every moment of the ceremony. They had exchanged their leathers for black tie to be handed their 2018-2019 FIM EWC world champion gold medals by the legendary rider Max Biaggi.

David Checa is familiar with the huge international ceremony, having previously been crowned the 2004, 2014 and 2016-2017 endurance world champion. Even so, the Spanish rider felt moved by the tribute paid to the French Kawasaki team for winning their first world title. “It’s a different feeling at each ceremony,” says Checa. “This was my fourth time, but it’s always very intense! Winning very in my first year with SRC was a huge thrill. It was a pleasure having my teammates and Gilles and Isa there to celebrate with me.”

The ceremony was a first for French rider Erwan Nigon, even though he has notched up any number of wins since his endurance racing debut in 2006. “It was the first time I was attending such a big gala. It’s really impressive… almost as much as the start of a 24-hour race! It was a big honour for me, and the experience will be engraved on my mind forever.”

L’article Well done champions! est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com