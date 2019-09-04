What’s new at the 2019-2020 FIM EWC?

The FIM with the collaboration of Eurosport Events have made further changes to the FIM Endurance World Championship’s technical and sporting rules. Here is an overview of the main changes to be implemented at the 2019-2020 FIM EWC.

Two world championship standings

Starting from the Bol d’Or, the first round of the 2019-2020 FIM EWC, two separate classifications will be introduced for teams and manufacturers: the FIM EWC world championship for teams in the Formula EWC class and the FIM Endurance World Cup for Superstock teams. At the end of the season, two rider standings will be drawn up in these two categories on the basis of the teams’ standings for riders having competed in at least 75% of the season’s races.

Qualifying time

In order to qualify, a rider has to set a lap at least 108% (as compared to 109% previously) within the time of the fastest rider in his group. The rules already envisage a minimum qualifying time of 107% in 2020-2021.

Limitation on the number of qualifying tyres

The number of tyres allowed is now limited only in qualifying, and checked by means of stickers allocated to teams. In both Formula EWC and Superstock, seven tyre stickers are allocated per team (five stickers if the team comprises two riders instead of three).

Single fuel supplier

Improving safety in all the EWC races is a shared priority for the FIM and Eurosport Events. In order to provide safer fuel handling conditions, transportation and storage at EWC races and ensure no team stores more than 60 litres of fuel in their pit box, the FIM accepted that Eurosport Events appoints a single fuel supplier for the 2019-2020 season. This provider, Panta Racing Fuel is already known and used in other FIM World Championships. It will manage fuel delivery to teams and transport fuel to the circuits so that no team has to transport its own fuel to the paddocks.

Since Le Mans already has a permanent fuel delivery system ensuring optimum safety levels in the pit lane and pit boxes, Panta will supply a single fuel at all the EWC races except for the 24 Heures Motos.

Eurosport Events will provide permanent EWC teams with targeted financial support to help offsetting the increase in the price per litre.

Homologated helmets

As of 1 January 2020, riders must be equipped with a helmet approved by the FIM as part of the FIM Racing Homologation Programme already in force in MotoGP and WorldSBK since June 3. A list of approved helmets is available on the website www.frhp.org

Homologated machines

Formula EWC teams can enter any machine homologated for World Superbike. Previously, Formula EWC and Superstock had to choose from among the machines homologated for the Superstock 1000. Homologated motorcycles

8 Hours of Sepang

The first edition of the 8 Hours of Sepang, the winter round of the 2019-2020 FIM EWC, will be held in Malaysia on Saturday 14 December. On that weekend, the Sepang International Circuit will host an international double-header event: the second race of the FIM Endurance World Championship and the season finale of the WTCR/Oscaro world championship.

