The race to win the coveted FIM Endurance World titles comes down to the wire this weekend with the season-deciding 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or 24-hour spectacular.
Counting as the fourth event of the all-action EWC season, the Bol d’Or takes place at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France from 15-18 September. But with a difference.
Ad
FIM EWC rules award points multiplied by a factor of 1.5 for the calendar closer, which means a maximum of 85 points are up for grabs. And that means seven Formula EWC squads can still win the FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams, while 12 Superstock outfits will go for gold in the FIM Endurance World Cup.
FIM EWC
Techer returns to F.C.C. TSR Honda France with full support of previous EWC team
The FIM Endurance World Championship for Manufacturers and the FIM Endurance World Cup for Manufacturers will also be settled during the Bol d’Or with the Independents’ Trophy also undecided.
For the Bol d’Or, Formula EWC and Superstock squads will score points towards the FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams and FIM Endurance World Cup for Teams respectively as follows:
1st position: 60 points
2nd position: 49.5 points
3rd position: 42 points
4th position: 36 points
5th position: 31.5 points
6th position: 28.5 points
7th position: 25.5 points
8th position: 22.5 points
9th position: 19.5 points
10th position: 16.5 points
11th position: 15 points
12th position: 13.5 points
13th position: 12 points
14th position: 10.5 points
15th position: 9 points
16th position: 7.5 points
17th position: 6 points
18th position: 4.5 points
19th position: 3 points
20th position: 1.5 points
In addition, points are awarded to the fastest five Formula EWC and Superstock teams in Qualifying as follows: 5-4-3-2-1
The following points are awarded to the top 10 Formula EWC and Superstock teams in the partial classification after eight hours: 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1
The following points are awarded to the top 10 Formula EWC and Superstock teams in the partial classification after 16 hours: 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1
The provisional FIM Endurance World Championship (Formula EWC) standings following round three, 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, are attached and available via this link: https://www.fimewc.com/standings/
The provisional FIM Endurance World Cup (Superstock) standings following round two, 24H SPA EWC Motos, are attached and available via this link: https://www.fimewc.com/standings/
L’article Who can win the EWC titles and how? est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Marino ready to face the mistral in EWC
FIM EWC
Family of EWC star Gino Rea launch rehabilitation funding appeal
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad