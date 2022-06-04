The final rider line-up for the 24H SPA EWC Motos has been published with the start of the second round of the FIM Endurance World Championship one hour away.
Follow the link below for the final starting grid:
24 Heures de SPA Motos - 24 heures de SPA Motos - Race Starting Grid - Final Starting Grid
