Season 44 of the FIM Endurance World Championship will feature four flagship events when it gets underway next April.

Beginning with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in France from 13-16 April, the all-action championship heads to Belgium and the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the second running of the 24H SPA EWC Motos from 15-18 June.

The visit to Spa is followed by the Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan (pictured), which reverts to a late July date (28-30) having run in August this year.

It’s then back to France for the 24-hour Bol d’Or, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last month, for the deciding round of the 2023 EWC season at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from 14-17 September.

FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 calendar refresher

Round 1:24 Heures Motos (Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France) 13-16 April 2023

Round 2:24H SPA EWC Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium) 15-18 June 2023

Round 3:Suzuka 8 Hours (Suzuka Circuit, Japan) 28-30 July 2023

Round 4:Bol d’Or 24 hours (Circuit Paul Ricard, France) 14-17 September 2023

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

