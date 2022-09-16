Kevin Bolliger is a man with a plan in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

The Team Bolliger Switzerland boss is targeting a top-five finish in the final Formula EWC category standings for his Kawasaki-powered squad.

Ad

While that presents a tough challenge after BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team – currently fifth in the provisional order – moved 13 points clear after it scored five points for claiming pole position for the Bol d’Or earlier today, Bolliger is adamant that it’s important to aim high.

FIM EWC The day ahead in the EWC 3 HOURS AGO

“Our goal is to step up to the top five,” said Bolliger. “We know it’s hard because other teams are really strong and the teams behind us are really strong but our goal [for the Bol d’Or] is no fail, no error and keep moving forward.

“The top five [in the championship] since years is our target and for sure the championship gets harder and harder, faster and faster year by year. It would be the wrong decision to change the target because to move forward you need a target in front of you. To achieve something you need to go hard and fast and this is why we keep this target – it’s hard but if you reach it it’s worth more than it did 15 years ago.”

Bolliger can count on the services of riders Jan Bühn, Jesper Pellijeff and Nico Thoni with ERC Endurance-Ducati’s Marc Moser recruited as a late replacement for Marcel Brenner as the team’s reserve after Brenner was injured in a crash at Magny-Cours last week.

“We are happy to welcome him in our team for this final and thank him for his openness to ride with us and Uwe Reinhard for the release of his rider,” Bolliger wrote on Facebook.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC How to follow the EWC title decider 4 HOURS AGO