Team LRP Poland’s eighth-place finish in the Formula EWC category of the 100th-anniversary Bol d'Or last month meant it completed the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship season as the top BMW-powered squad.

With BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team picking up five points for its stunning pole position but no race points following its early exit at Circuit Paul Ricard, by scoring 27.5 points in the EWC title decider, Team LRP Poland ranked 10th in the final standings, one place and half a point ahead of its Belgian rival.

Ad

Pepijn Bijsterbosch, Bartłomiej Lewandowski and Dominik Vincon brought Team LRP Poland’s #90 BMW S1000RR to the flag after covering a total of almost four thousand kilometres, with 29 faultless pit stops along the way.

FIM EWC EWC star Gino Rea’s neuro-rehabilitation treatment fund needs more support YESTERDAY AT 04:04

The trio, supported by a crew of highly enthusiastic students of the Politechnika Wrocławska, finished the race in 11th overall and eighth in class.

“What an amazing race and a great season,” said rider and Team Principal Bartłomiej Lewandowski. “We ended the race as the highest ranked BMW team overall, which we are very proud of. I’d like to thank our chief technician, Marcin Kolanowski, for preparing a fantastic bike and our young crew for a phenomenal work during the entire season. I’d also like to thank all the racing fans worldwide for supporting us on our way to finishing all three 24-hour races of this season. The championship might be over now, but we are already working on an exciting FIM EWC 2023 project, so stay tuned.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Dehaye thanks Motobox Kremer Racing bosses for EWC adventure 30/09/2022 AT 04:01