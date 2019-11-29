Wójcik Racing Team all set for Sepang

Wójcik Racing Team’s two squads, 77 and 777, made a big impression at the Bol d’Or this past September. They are gearing up for another battle at the front in Malaysia on 14 December.

Wójcik Racing Team’s two squads are keeping the flag flying for Poland in the FIM Endurance World Championship. The Yamaha 77 with Gino Rea, Christoffer Bergman and Axel Maurin in the saddle shone like a beacon through the downpour in the Formula EWC class at the Bol d’Or. Gino Rea created a sensation by surging past the favourites into the lead in the early part of the race, and Wójcik Racing Team 77 subsequently maintained a steady hold to finish on the second step of the podium at this season’s first race. Meanwhile, Wójcik Racing Team 777 finished 13th overall to take 4th place in the Superstock class.

These results have boosted Wójcik Racing Team’s ambitions as they head into the 8 Hours of Sepang.

“Sepang, here we come! The Malaysia round is a new race for all the teams, which means we have a level playing field. Our EWC class 77 team will try to hold on to its position at the top of the standings. We’re currently 2nd overall and the top independent team. Gino Rea, Christoffer Bergman and Axel Maurin will do their utmost to show they’re capable of performing just as well on a dry track as in the rain. Malaysian weather is variable, so anything can happen. We’re hoping we’ll have luck on our side to claim another podium in 2019-2020!”

Gino Rea chafing at the bit

Gino Rea in particular is impatient to be back on the track in Malaysia. “I really can't wait for this new event at Sepang! We go into the second round of the Championship in second position after our podium at Bol d'Or so we're very excited to race again! I have great memories from Sepang, I finished on the podium there in Moto2 and in World Supersport so it's a place I like going back to. The question will be the weather, it's always very hot and humid so it rains a lot in the afternoons there. I'm sure it's going to mix things up a bit! Who knows, maybe we'll have another repeat of Bol d'Or and end up on the podium again!”

Wójcik Racing Team have underscored their status as their country’s representative by confirming an all-Polish line-up comprising Marek Szkopek, Adrian Pasek and Piotr Biesiekirski in the saddle of their second Yamaha, the 777. Their target is to finish on the Superstock podium.

