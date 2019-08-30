Wójcik Racing Team all set for the Bol d’Or

Wójcik Racing Team have announced their new three-rider line-up for the Bol d’Or. Frenchman Axel Maurin joins Gino Rea and Christoffer Bergman, the two mainstays of the Yamaha-mounted Polish team.

After winning the 2016-2017 FIM Endurance World Cup with Yamaha Viltaïs Experiences, Axel Maurin returns to FIM Endurance World Championship action this season with Wójcik Racing Team.

The ambitious Polish team’s line-up now comprises three seasoned riders with Axel Maurin joining Gino Rea and Christoffer Bergman.

British rider Gino Rea, who previously competed in the FIM Supersport World Championship, joined Wójcik Racing Team at the 2019 24 Heures Motos, while Swedish rider Christoffer Bergman came on board at the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring.

Having spent two seasons learning the ropes in the FIM EWC class, Wójcik Racing Team are now well prepared to take on the championship’s front runners.

