The Polish team used the Portuguese national Superbike championship as an opportunity to find their feet at Estoril. Broc Parkes and Sheridan Morais were on the podium after the two races held at the circuit near Lisbon this weekend.

Wójcik Racing Team are 6th in the FIM EWC provisional standings in the run-up to next Saturday’s final, the 12 Hours of Estoril. The ambitious Polish squad are determined to defend their status as best independent team while also seeking to climb into the Top 5, currently monopolized by the factory teams.

Wójcik Racing Team have stolen a march on their rivals in preparation for the final race on the calendar, which is taking place on a new circuit (Estoril last hosted an endurance world championship race in 2000). This weekend, the team entered the fifth round of the Portuguese national sprint championship at Estoril, where two Yamaha R1 bikes in the Wojcik colours, ridden by Broc Parkes and Sheridan Morais, shone in the Superbike races.

Broc Parkes won the first race on Saturday ahead of Ivo Lopes, the 2018 and 2019 Portuguese Superbike champion, and Sheridan Morais.

In the second race on Sunday, Sheridan Morais led the race for a lengthy spell before eventually ceding his position to Ivo Lopes. Broc Parkes climbed the third step of the podium.

Their trial run this weekend gives Wójcik Racing Team a small advantage over their competitors, who will have their first taste of the Estoril circuit during private tests this coming Wednesday.

