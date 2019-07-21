Wójcik Racing Team at Suzuka – Season 2

Wójcik Racing Team are making their second appearance at the Suzuka 8 Hours. This year, the Polish team’s Yamaha #77 has been entrusted to Gino Rea, Christoffer Bergman and Marek Szkopek.

Wójcik Racing Team, the only Polish team on the grid of the 42nd edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours, are going into their second Suzuka outing with a stronger, more experienced line-up. Last year – their first time competing in Japan – Wójcik Racing Team were 25th at the finish. They are obviously aiming to do better this year with a trio of three experienced riders.

Sweden’s Christoffer Bergman is making his first appearance at Suzuka whereas British rider Gino Rea finished the 2016 Suzuka 8 Hours in 11th place with Toho Racing in spite of technical issues.

Polish rider Marek Szkopek was already in the saddle of the Wójcik Racing Team Yamaha last year.

