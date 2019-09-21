Wójcik Racing Team make a splash early in the race

Wójcik Racing Team were in the spotlight at the Bol d’Or two hours into the race. The Czech team’s two machines were leading the race in both EWC and Superstock.

After Gregg Black (who specializes in rocketing off the grid) got the holeshot for Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, Gino Rea sprang a surprise by taking the lead for the first hour of the race in the rain in the saddle of Wójcik Racing Team’s Yamaha. The British Moto2 and World Supersport rider consistently improved on his fastest race lap to create a gap of more than 13 seconds to the factory teams YART Yamaha, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Webike SRC Kawasaki France.

A first entrance by the safety cars to clean the track interrupted the show before the first hour was up but, once the race had got underway again, Wójcik Racing Team surged back into the lead with Christoffer Bergman riding, ahead of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, YART Yamaha, Webike SRC Kawasaki France, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Tecmas BMW GMC.

In Superstock, Wójcik Racing Team 2 also led the pack in 7th place ahead of Moto Ain and Team Aviobike. Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto, who started from pole in the Superstock class, have plunged to the bottom of the rankings following a crash.

Bol d'Or 2019 - Race ranking after 2 hours

