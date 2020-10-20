Wójcik Racing Team were the most outstanding independent team of the 2019-2020 FIM EWC season. The Polish team competing with Yamaha machines in both classes finished 4th in the FIM Endurance World Championship as well as the FIM Superstock World Cup.

Wójcik Racing Team finished an unobtrusive 27th as a Formula EWC entry in their second season in the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2018-2019. This season, the Polish team founded and owned by Grzegorz Wójcik turned the forecasts upside down, finishing 4th in the world championship standings. Wójcik Racing Team’s meteoric rise began at the Bol d’Or. The Yamaha 77 took the lead in pouring rain at the start of the race and finished on the 2nd step of the podium on the Castellet circuit thanks to riders Gino Rea, Christoffer Bergman and Axel Maurin. Wójcik Racing Team were unlucky at the 8 Hours of Sepang, but finished in 9th place at the 24 Heures Motos with Gino Rea, Broc Parkes and Axel Maurin in the saddle. In the final race in Portugal, the Polish team returned to the podium after claiming 3rd place at the 12 Hours of Estoril with a line-up comprising Gino Rea, Broc Parkes and Sheridan Morais.

FIM EWC First phase of work at Spa-Francorchamps gets underway 10/10/2020 AT 09:11

Equal success in SuperstockThat jump from 27th to 4th place in the world championship standings was one of the most dazzling exploits of the 2019-2020 season – all the more so because the Polish team entered a Yamaha in the Superstock class with equal success.

Wójcik Racing Team 2 finished 4th overall in the FIM Endurance World Cup this season. They started by running a great race at the Bol d’Or and wrapped up the 12 Hours of Estoril in 3rd place on the Superstock podium.

Wójcik Racing Team also shone in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy. The EWC team walked away after three of the four races with the trophy reserved for Dunlop-shod independent teams. They wound up the season in style, with both of the Wójcik Racing Team squads stepping on the Dunlop Trophy podium at the 12 Hours of Estoril.

Adam Stepien, the team manager of Wójcik Racing Team, is already looking ahead to 2021. “After a very successful 2019-2020 season with a total of three podiums to our name, we are even more motivated for next year. We will continue to enter two teams in the upcoming season, aiming to challenge at the front on a consistent basis, and fight for podiums in both the EWC and Superstock class in every race.”

externalMore info about Wójcik Racing Teamhttps://www.fimewc.com/team/wojcik-racing-team/None

externalMore info about Wójcik Racing Team 2https://www.fimewc.com/team/wojcik-tacing-team-2/None

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Moto Ain win the first Webike Pitstop Award 01/10/2020 AT 13:11