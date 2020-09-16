The Polish privateer team sitting right behind the factory squads have made their ambitions crystal clear. Wójcik Racing Team are going into the season finale, the 12 Hours of Estoril, with a rider line-up capable of taking on the front-runners: Gino Rea, Broc Parkes and Sheridan Morais.

Wójcik Racing Team, who turned heads by scooping second place at the Bol d’Or last September, are the top privateer team in the standings on the eve of the 2019-2020 FIM Endurance World Championship finale. The Polish squad managed by Adam Stiepen are determined to stave off two other privateer teams, both Yamaha-mounted, to hold onto their position and possibly go one better by overtaking one or more of the five factory teams currently monopolizing the Top 5.

FIM EWC Bolliger Team Switzerland enter new era YESTERDAY AT 12:03

“We’re preparing for Estoril as if it were the first race of the season,” says Adam Stiepen. “Anything is possible in endurance racing, and we’re still very much in the game.”

Wójcik Racing Team have strengthened their line-up to achieve their ambitions. The Yamaha 77 will be entrusted to Gino Rea, Broc Parkes and Sheridan Morais at Estoril.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar gearing up for 2021 14/09/2020 AT 08:35