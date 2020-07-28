Wójcik Racing Team: Twin ambitions

From our partner Fimewc.com

Wójcik Racing Team were out in force at Le Mans in mid-July. With two machines competing in the two classes, Formula EWC and Superstock, the Polish team currently in the upper echelons of the standings aim to shine again at the 24 Heures Motos.

Wójcik Racing Team – or rather teams – are attracting a fair amount of attention in their third FIM EWC season. The Polish outfit managed by Adam Stepien is playing on two fronts. The Yamaha 77 is competing in the EWC class and the Yamaha 777 in Superstock. The 77 is in third place in the provisional standings while the 777 is in fourth place in the FIM Endurance World Cup rankings.

Small wonder Wójcik Racing Team are in full preparation mode for the 24 Heures Motos. The entire outfit hit the track at Le Mans at the two-day private test in mid-July. The only one missing was Australian rider Broc Parkes, ambitious Wojcik’s new EWC hire. Parkes is to join Gino Rea and Axel Maurin to ride the 77. Meanwhile, Rea and Maurin were quick to find their feet at Le Mans, where they were able to test and tweak the Yamaha R1 2020.

In the saddle of the 777, Wójcik Racing Team 2 feature an all-Polish line-up comprising Marek Szkopek, Adrian Pasek and Artur Wielebski.

All in all, Wójcik Racing Team’s return to the track was positive. “Our riders are thrilled,” says team boss Grzegorz Wójcik. “We notched up a lot of mileage to understand the new electronics, the Ohlins suspension and the Dunlop tyres. We found a good basic setup with good fuel management. Our riders are on the pace, so we’re keen to get back to Le Mans at the end of August.”

