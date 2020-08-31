As at the 2019 Bol d’Or, the opening race of the season, Wójcik Racing Team have won the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy at the 24 Heures Motos. The Polish team managed to overcome their difficulties to finish in 7th place. Wójcik Racing Team claimed the €7,000 purse awarded to the winner of the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy ahead of No Limits Motor Team and JMA Motos Action Bike.

Wójcik Racing Team continue to have a good season. At the 24 Heures Motos, held in tricky track conditions, Gino Rea, Axel Maurin and Broc Parkes took the Polish Yamaha to 7th place overall at the finish and 1st place among the the teams competing for the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy. Their win earned them a €7,000 purse.

No Limits Motor Team, who were 9th at the finish, also ran a great race. The Italian team took 2nd place in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy and on the Superstock podium, with Luca Scassa, Christopher Kemmer and Luca Vitali finishing 2nd in the Superstock class. Their performance in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy netted No Limits Motor Team €6,000 in prize money.

JMA Motos Action Bike stepped on the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy podium for the first time. The French team competing in the Superstock class also achieved their best result so far, claiming 5th place overall in class with riders Guillaume Montessuit, Gregory Ortiz and Julien Bonnet. They were awarded a €5,000 EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy purse for their performance at the 2020 24 Heures Motos.

Nine other independent teams using Dunlop tyres were awarded prizes at the 24 Heures Motos. They received amounts ranging from €4,000 down to €900 for the team ranked 12th in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

Renewed for the 5th successive season by FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events, the organizers of each race in the FIM Endurance World Championship and tyre manufacturer Dunlop, the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy gives backing to privateer teams using Dunlop tyres who do not receive direct support from a constructor. The prize money for each of the two 24-hour races has been raised by €10,000 this season, taking the total prize money on offer to support Dunlop-shod independent teams to €140,000.

2020 24 Heures Motos – EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy rankings

Cl N° Team Nat Bike Model Cat Prizes 1 77 Wójcik Racing Team POL Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC 7 000 € 2 44 No Limits Motor Team ITA Suzuki GSX-R1000 SST 6 000 € 3 34 JMA Motos Action Bike FRA Suzuki GSX-R1000 SST 5 000 € 4 66 OG Motorsport by Sarazin FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 4 000 € 5 3 AM Moto Racing Competition FRA Kawasaki ZX-10R SST 3 500 € 6 119 Slider Endurance FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 3 000 € 7 91 Energie Endurance 91 FRA Kawasaki ZX-10R SST 2 500 € 8 31 British Endurance Racing Team GBR Suzuki GSX-R1000 EWC 2 000 € 9 15 Aprilia Le Mans 2 Roues FRA Aprilia RSV4-1000 SST 1 800 € 10 20 Moto Sport Endurance FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 1 200 € 11 22 Team 202 FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 1 000 € 12 70 Altantic Racing Team FRA Honda CBR1000RR-R SST 900 €

