After the Bol d’Or and the 24 Heures Motos, Wójcik Racing Team won the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy and a podium finish at the 12 Hours of Estoril. The Polish team claimed the €4,000 purse awarded to the winner of the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy ahead of Team Aviobike and Wójcik Racing Team 2.

Wójcik Racing Team are definitely the privateer team to watch in the FIM Endurance World Chapionship. The Yamaha-mounted independent Polish team walked away with the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy for the third time this season, claiming the €4,000 purse awarded to the winner at Estoril. Wójcik Racing Team also bagged a podium finish in Portugal by taking 3rd place in the 12 Hours of Estoril, the season finale, with riders Gino Rea, Broc Parkes and Sheridan Morais. This, combined with their 2nd-place finish at the Bol d’Or, means Wójcik Racing Team placed 4th, rubbing shoulders with the fastest factory teams, in the 2019-2010 FIM Endurance World Championship.

Two Superstock teams also stepped onto the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy podium at Estoril. Team Aviobike (Giovanni Baggi, Andrea Boscoscuro and Christian Napoli), who finished 11th overall in Portugal, took the runner-up spot and the corresponding €3,000 prize.

Wójcik Racing Team 2, the satellite Wójcik team competing in the Superstock class, won 3rd place in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy and €2,700 prize. Marek Szkopek, Adrian Pasek and Christoffer Bergman crossed the finish line of the 12 Hours of Estoril in 12th place on their Yamaha.

Five other Dunlop-shod privateer teams were handed prize money at the 12 Hours of Estoril. They received amounts ranging from €2,3000 down to €1,250 for the 8th-ranked EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy team.

Renewed for the 5th successive season by FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events, the organizers of each race in the FIM Endurance World Championship and tyre manufacturer Dunlop, the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy gives backing to privateer teams using Dunlop tyres who do not receive direct support from a constructor. The prize money for each of the two 24-hour races was raised by €10,000 this season, taking the total prize money on offer to support Dunlop-shod independent teams to €120,000.

2020 12 Hours of Estoril – EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy rankings

Cl N° Team Nat Bike Model Cat Prizes 1 77 Wójcik Racing Team POL Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC 4 000 € 2 101 Team Aviobike ITA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 3 000 € 3 777 Wójcik Racing Team 2 POL Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 2 700 € 4 34 JMA Motos Action Bike FRA Suzuki GSX-R1000 SST 2 300 € 5 44 No Limits Motor Team ITA Suzuki GSX-R1000 SST 2 000 € 6 199 Artec FRA Kawasaki ZX-10R SST 1 750 € 7 12 LCR Endurance FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 1 500 € 8 31 British Endurance Racing Team GBR Suzuki GSX-R1000 EWC 1 250 €

