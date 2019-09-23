Wójcik Racing Team win EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy at the Bol d’Or

The EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy winner Wójcik Racing Team also took a podium finish at the Bol d’Or. The Polish team managed to turn the rain-affected and eventful race to their advantage. They received the €7,000 prize awarded to the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy winner, coming in ahead of Omega Maco Racing Team and Tati Team Beaujolais Racing.

Wójcik Racing Team started the FIM Endurance World Championship season by carrying off the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy, just as they did last year. But their 2019 victory – which netted them a €7,000 prize – was all the sweeter because of their brilliant second place-finish in the 24-hour race. Gino Rea, Christoffer Bergman and Axel Maurin, the Yamaha-mounted Polish team’s riders, dodged every possible pitfall on a wet then dry track to finish just one lap behind the Bol d’Or winner Suzuki Endurance Racing Team.

Omega Maco Racing Team finished at the foot of the 2019 Bol d’Or podium and took second place in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy. Pawel Szkopek, Bjorn Estment and Karel Hanika had started the race from beyond 20th position in the saddle of the Slovakian team’s Yamaha. Omega Maco Racing Team pocketed the €6,000 prize awarded to the runner-up.

Tati Team Beaujolais Racing also ran a superb race, finishing the Bol d’Or in 7th place. The French Kawasaki-mounted team, who won the 2017-2018 FIM Endurance World Cup, are making steady progress in the Formula EWC class with riders Alan Techer, Kevin Denis and Julien Enjolras. They won third place in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy and the accompanying €5,000 prize.

Twelve other privateer teams using Dunlop tyres were awarded prizes at the Bol d’Or. They received amounts ranging from €4,000 down to €600 for the 15th-ranked team in the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy.

Renewed for the 5th successive season by FIM EWC Eurosport Events, the organizers of each of the championship’s races and tyre manufacturer Dunlop, the EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy gives backing to privateer teams using Dunlop tyres who do not receive direct support from a constructor. The prize money for each of the two 24-hour races has been raised by €10,000 this season, taking the total prize money on offer to support Dunlop-shod teams to €140,000.

2019 Bol d’Or – EWC Dunlop Independent Trophy rankings

Cl. N° TEAMS NAT BIKE MODEL CAT PRIZES 1 77 Wójcik Racing Team POL Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC 7 000 € 2 14 Omega Maco Racing Team SVK Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC 6 000 € 3 4 Tati Team Beaujolais Racing FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R EWC 5 000 € 4 24 BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 4 000 € 5 55 National Motos FRA Honda CB R1000 RR SP EWC 3 500 € 6 50 Motors Events FRA Suzuki GSXR-1000 SST 3 000 € 7 777 Wójcik Racing Team 2 POL Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 2 500 € 8 61 Mototech EWC Team BEL Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC 2 000 € 9 3 AM Moto Racing Competition FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 1 800 € 10 91 Energie Endurance 91 FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 1 200 € 11 41 Rac 41 FRA Honda CB R1000 RR SST 1 000 € 12 156 Players FRA Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 900 € 13 34 JMA Motos Action Bike FRA Suzuki GSXR-1000 SST 800 € 14 26 Zuff Racing Honda Swiss Team SUI Honda CB R1000 RR SP EWC 700 € 15 19 Girls Racing Team FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 600 € 16 196 FSB Matt Racing POR Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC 17 86 Pitlane Endurance FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 18 22 Team 202 FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 19 43 PLR FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 20 456 Pecable Racing Team SUI Kawasaki ZX 10R SST 21 12 LCR Endurance FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 22 70 TeamGP FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 SST 23 98 EMRT FRA Yamaha YZF-R1 EWC 24 27 TRT27 Bazar 2 La Bécane FRA Suzuki GSXR-1000 SST 25 31 British Endurance Racing Team GBR Suzuki GSXR-1000 EWC 26 74 Seigneur Motorsport Racing FRA BMW S1000RR SST

