Top Superstock squad Wójcik Racing Team will “keep our fingers crossed” that Kevin Manfredi is fit to start the FIM Endurance World Championship season at Le Mans in April.

Manfredi was injured in a crash during a MotoE test session with the Octo Pramac team at Jerez earlier this month.



Following the accident, which left Manfredi hospitalised with several fractures, the Italian wrote on Facebook: “I’ll come back stronger than before”.



A post from Wójcik Racing Team read: “We keep our fingers crossed for a speedy recovery.”



Manfredi, a two-time European Supersport champion, will ride the #777 Yamaha YZF-R1 in the EWC’s Superstock category alongside Marek Szkopek and Danny Webb.



The 24 Heures Motos takes place from 14-17 April.



Photo:https://www.facebook.com/wojcikracingteam

