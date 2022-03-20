Camille Lacourt, a five-time swimming world champion, will officially signal the start of the 24 Heures Motos, round one of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, having been named Starter of the Race.

And to get an early taste of the EWC and the Circuit Le Mans Bugatti, Lacourt was treated to several laps of the track as passenger to Damien Saulnier, Team Manager of Yoshimura SERT Motul, during the recent event launch press conference.



The 45th 24 Heures Motos takes place from 14-17 April.

Ad

FIM EWC Top 2021 EWC bike manufacturer Yamaha donates to Ukraine 6 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Organisers rev up for 100th anniversary, EWC-counting Bol d’Or with new teaser video 17/03/2022 AT 23:12