Camille Lacourt, a five-time swimming world champion, will officially signal the start of the 24 Heures Motos, round one of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, having been named Starter of the Race.
And to get an early taste of the EWC and the Circuit Le Mans Bugatti, Lacourt was treated to several laps of the track as passenger to Damien Saulnier, Team Manager of Yoshimura SERT Motul, during the recent event launch press conference.
The 45th 24 Heures Motos takes place from 14-17 April.
