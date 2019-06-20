Xavier Siméon: From endurance to all-electric

In the run-up to the Suzuka 8 Hours, six FIM Endurance World Championship riders were back on track for the MotoE series. Belgian rider Xavier Siméon proved the quickest of the six in this week’s tests in Valencia.

Following the paddock fire that destroyed the MotoE bikes in Jerez in March, the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup returned to the track this week for tests in Valencia, Spain.

Six FIM Endurance World Championship riders are competing in the MotoE series. Xavier Siméon, who rides for VRD Igol Pierret Expériences in Endurance and for Avintia in MotoE, was the fastest of the six in a race simulation. He finished 6th in the MotoE test, which was won by his Avintia teammate, the Brazilian rider Eric Granado. Mike Di Meglio and Niccolò Canepa finished a noteworthy 8th and 10th. Kenny Foray, Josh Hook and Randy de Puniet were also on the track in Valencia.

The first race of the season will take place on the Sachsenring circuit in Germany on 7 July.

FIM Enel MotoE World Cup calendar

7 July – Sachsenring (Germany)

11 August – Red Bull Ring (Austria)

15 September – Misano (Italy)

17 November - Valencia (Spain)

