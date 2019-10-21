Xavier Siméon learns to be patient

After suffering a shoulder and hand injury when he crashed during tests at the Bol d’Or in September, Xavier Siméon is undergoing rehab to be fully fit in time for the 8 Hours of Sepang in December.

Moto2 and MotoGP rider Xavier Siméon joined VRD Igol Pierret Experiences at the 2019 24 Heures Motos. Together with Florian Alt and Florian Marino, the Belgian rider enabled the French team to step up the pace in the Formula EWC class. His crash during a private practice session a few days before the start of the Bol d’Or forced him to withdraw from the first race of the 2019-2020 FIM EWC season.

Xavier Siméon is continuing with his rehab regime, but he will have to learn to wait patiently for full recovery. “Everything’s going good with my dislocated left shoulder, it’s healing nicely, but it’s not so good with my left hand fracture because the first operation led to a ruptured tendon and I have to have another operation this week, so that’ll slow down my recovery. I had a race scheduled during the Dunlop tests in the Spanish Championship that I’ll have to cancel, but the goal is to recover as fully as possible before the second round of the MotoE World Cup in Valencia on 17 November. I’ll be 100% fit for Sepang in December. It’s a race against time because the tendon repair means my hand will be immobilized, so I’ll have to be careful not to rush things and learn to be patient.”

