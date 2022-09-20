Yamaha completed the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship season at Circuit Paul Ricard last weekend with double reason for celebration.

Not only did the Japanese make capture the FIM Endurance World Championship for Manufacturers following its 1-2 finish in the Bol d’Or on Sunday, it also claimed the FIM Endurance World Cup for Manufacturers.

Ad

Kawasaki and Honda placed second and third respectively in the final FIM Endurance World Championship order, while Kawasaki and Suzuki did likewise in the FIM Endurance World Cup for Manufacturers.

FIM EWC How ‘perfect work’ made the difference in EWC Superstock for Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore 12 HOURS AGO

Click HERE for the final 2022 FIM EWC standings.

Photo: Yamaha-racing.com

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Hook says “we never gave up” following EWC title triumph 15 HOURS AGO