Yamaha Factory Racing Team leads in warm-up at Suzuka

Yamaha Factory Racing Team topped warm-up ahead of Red Bull Honda, Kawasaki Racing Team and F.C.C. TSR Honda France at the Suzuka 8 Hours, to be flagged off at 11.30am local time in Japan today (Sunday).

Warm-up – one last lap round the circuit before the start of the race – enables teams to make last-minute changes and impress viewers. This morning, the pole-sitter, Yamaha Factory Racing Team again got ahead of the competition, posting a 2’07.973 best lap time ahead of Red Bull Honda and Kawasaki Racing Team, who will start from 3rd and 2nd on the grid respectively.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France, 7th on the grid, took the 4th place of this warm-up.

The 4th place on the starting grid will remain empty. It had been secured by Musashi RT Harc-Pro Honda, but the Japanese team have been given a penalty for failing to respect the regulation concerning the maximum number of tyres allocated in qualifying. Musashi RT Harc-Pro Honda will leave the pit lane 1 minute and 30 seconds after the race start.

Suzuka 8 Hours 2019 - Warm-up results

Provisional starting grid

