Yamaha Sepang Racing maintained the lead after the second qualifying session at the 8 Hours de Sepang, ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France and YART Yamaha. The Malaysian team will have to defend their pole position in this evening’s Top 10 Trial.

Despite competitors upping their game and Franco Morbidelli taking a minor spill, Yamaha Sepang Racing kept the lead in qualifying. The team flying the Sepang International Circuit colours finished ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France, YART Yamaha and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. VRD Igol Pierret Experiences picked up 5th place ahead of the reigning champions Webike SRC Kawasaki France.

Hats off to Team ERC Endurance, in 7th place after their first track action on a Ducati Panigale V4R with the support of Ducati Corse. A combative Wójcik Racing Team took a provisional 8th spot on the grid ahead of Honda Asia Dream Racing with Showa and BMW Sepang Racing.

The fastest riders of these 10 teams in the lead post-qualifying will be back on the track for the Top 10 Trial from 7.15pm on. This Superpole-style session will have the individual riders each doing one flying lap. The top 10 positions on the starting grid will be reassigned on the basis of the laptimes set in the Top 10 Trial.

Having qualified in 11th place, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team will not take part in the Top 10 Trial. The two fastest Superstock teams are still locked in a duel in 12th and 13th place. This afternoon, Japanese team Tone RT Syncedge 4413 BMW got the better of Moto Ain by less than two-tenths of a second.

Watch the Top10 Trial as it happens on the FIM EWC Facebook Live.

8 Hours of Sepang 2019 – Qualifying results overall

List of the 10 teams and riders in the Top10 Trial

L’article Yamaha Sepang Racing call the shots on home ground est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com