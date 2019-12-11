Yamaha Sepang Racing topped the timesheets in free practice at Sepang. The Malaysian team set the fastest lap ahead of Webike SRC Kawasaki France and F.C.C. TSR Honda France.

Following the private test dominated by F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Yamaha Sepang Racing got the upper hand in free practice this afternoon on their home territory in Sepang. On a track drying out after a storm, Hafizh Syahrin, the MotoGP rider and a star in Malaysia, clocked the fastest lap of the session, a 2:18.637, in the saddle of the Yamaha 21 with the Sepang International Circuit livery that he is riding with teammates Franco Morbidelli and Michael van der Mark.

Yamaha Sepang Racing were faster than Webike SRC Kawasaki France, who are beginning to find their feet on the 5.543-km circuit. The Kawasaki team – the 2018-2019 FIM EWC title holders – were ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France, who looked very comfortable on the track on this initial day of tests at the 8 Hours of Sepang.

The top Superstock team, Tone RT Syncedge 4413 BMW, were in 4th place in free practice. The Japanese team (the Superstock class winner at the 2019 Suzuka 8 Hours) proved faster than Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto and Moto Ain in the category.

YART Yamaha claimed 5th place ahead of Tecmas BMW GMC and BMW Sepang Racing. Tomorrow – Thursday – will be crucial in terms of preparing for the 8 Hours of Sepang, with the two qualifying sessions followed by the Top 10 Trial at the end of the day to reassign the top 10 spots on the grid. The fastest rider of each of the 10 best teams in qualifying will throw his hat back into the ring in the course of a flying lap.

Watch the Facebook Live video of the Top10 Trial on our social media.

8 Hours of Sepang 2019 – Free practice results

L’article Yamaha Sepang Racing take back control est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com