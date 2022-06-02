YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC’s Niccolò Canepa completed Free Practice for the 24H SPA EWC Motos at the top of the timing order following the first track action of the FIM Endurance World Championship counter.

Italian rider Canepa posted a 2m20.306s around the 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, ranked as one of the most challenging on the international calendar, on his Yamaha YZF-R1. His performance came after team-mate Marvin Fritz crashed earlier in the session, which brought a temporary halt to proceedings. The German rider was reported to be uninjured but has undergone medical checks.

Yoshimura SERT Motul reserve rider Christian Iddon impressed with the second fastest time aboard his Suzuki GSX-R1000R, a 2m20.376s, while the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team, which was quickest in Tuesday testing, was third fastest on a 2m20.369s.

The EWC riders will be back on track from 15h40 CET when First Qualifying is due to begin. Click HERE to view the full classification.

