YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC riders Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika are united in their cause to complete the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship season on a high.

After the Austrian team’s Suzuka set-back earlier this month, Canepa, Fritz and Hanika have targeted success in the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or when they could still snatch the EWC title from current leader Yoshimura SERT Motul.

Czech Hanika said he was “focused” on the season decider, while Italian Canepa said: “We turn our attention to the Bol d’Or to ensure we finish the season in the best way possible.” Fritz added that he was “already looking forward to the Bol d’Or”.

The Bol d’Or takes place at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from 15-18 September.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

