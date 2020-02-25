YART Yamaha back out on track

Still buoyed by their win at the 8 Hours of Sepang, YART Yamaha have completed a round of very positive winter tests in Spain with a new three-rider line-up and the 2020 version of the Yamaha YZF-R1.

YART Yamaha have wrapped up four highly constructive days in Spain testing their 2020 setup for the FIM Endurance World Championship. The factory-backed Austrian team managed by Mandy Kainz put the 2020 Yamaha R1 through its paces on the track with the three riders who will be riding the bike at the next race, the 24 Heures Motos, on 18 and 19 April at Le Mans. Italian rider Niccolò Canepa and German rider Marvin Fritz will be partnered by Karel Hanika. After a few forays as a replacement rider with the Austrian team, the 22-year-old Czech rider, the winner of the 2019 Superbike Alpe Adria Championship, has joined YART Yamaha’s three-rider line-up full time.

Mandy Kainz proclaimed himself satisfied with the YART Yamaha 2020 version’s first track outing.

“These tests were very positive. From Day One, the 2020 version proved quicker than the 2019 bike on which we won at Sepang. In Jerez, our three riders all completed laps within a fast 1:41. We will continue our testing at Le Mans in early March.”

