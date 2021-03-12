YART Yamaha, last season’s FIM EWC runner-up, are among the leading favourites for the 2021 title. Their new weapon: the new electronics on their R1.

Winners of two of last season’s four races, YART Yamaha wrested 2nd place overall in the FIM Endurance World Championship by winning the 12 Hours of Estoril, the final held last September in Portugal. Having added that feather to their cap, the Austrian factory Yamaha team are now targeting the 2021 world title. A win would add a second gold star to the track record of YART Yamaha, the FIM endurance world champions in 2009.

YART Yamaha, who are testing on the Bugatti circuit with Bridgestone this week, are focusing in particular on the settings of their new electronics, which make it possible to exploit all the performance of their Yamaha R1 with a much greater level of detail and finesse.

“We’ve worked on fuel consumption in particular,” says Mandy Kainz, the team manager of YART Yamaha. “We lose races not because of lack of speed but because our fuel consumption is too high. That puts us under pressure against our rivals because it forces us to take more risks on track. At Estoril, for example, we did two extra pit stops and so we had to be very fast and take a lot of risks to win. In working on the electronics, we also have to preserve the bike: less fuel puts the engine at greater risk. For Le Mans, we’re focusing on this work with long-distance tests.”

YART Yamaha will be testing again in ten days’ time. Niccolò Canepa will be back after his foot fracture. Mandy Kainz is very confident. “I’m 99% sure Niccolò will be ready for the 24 Heures Motos. Michael Laverty is our back-up rider and both Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika, who are young and in top form, are capable of running the race as a twosome.”

