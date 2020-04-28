From our partner Fimewc.com

In Yamaha Factory’s absence from the 2020 Suzuka 8 Hours, YART Yamaha will fly the Japanese brand’s colours solo with backup from Japanese rider Kohta Nozane.

YART Yamaha is set to fly the Japanese factory’s colours high at the 43rd edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours. Having planned to contest five editions of the Suzuka 8 Hours (and scored four wins) Yamaha Factory will not be taking part in the 2020 race.

FIM EWC New date for the 43rd edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours YESTERDAY AT 06:00

YART Yamaha have therefore been tasked with flying the Japanese manufacturer’s colours high. The Austrian factory-backed team managed by Mandy Kainz can count on the help of Kohta Nozane to accomplish their mission. Nozane – a front-runner in the JSB1000 Japanese Superbike championship – has previously raced with YART Yamaha in 2017.

The Japanese rider will partner Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa to ride the Yamaha #7, which is slated to hit the track in Japan adorned in a special Suzuka 2020 livery.

L’article YART Yamaha front and centre at Suzuka est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC A team, a number – 7 for YART Yamaha 24/04/2020 AT 10:00