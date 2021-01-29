The factory Yamaha team will be testing in early February to prepare for the 24 Heures Motos. YART Yamaha have confirmed their 2020 riders to launch a fresh bid for the title. Marvin Fritz, Niccolò Canepa and Karel Hanika wil be in the saddle, with Michael Laverty as back-up rider.

You don’t change a winning team. YART Yamaha intend to sustain their momentum after their runner-up finish in the 2019-2020 FIM EWC.

FIM EWC 2021 24 Hours Motos behind closed doors YESTERDAY AT 08:30

Last season, the Austrian team managed by Mandy Kainz clinched two victories in four races. After winning the 8 Hours of Sepang, the Yamaha 7 wound up the season with a win at the 12 Hours of Estoril.

YART Yamaha will be at Le Mans on 17 & 18 April with last season’s tried and tested line-up. German rider Marvin Fritz and Italian rider are the team’s two mainstays, joined in 2020 by Czech rider Karel Hanika. As at the 2020 24 Heures Motos last September, Michael Laverty will provide strong back-up if required.

The Bridgestone-shod factory Yamaha also proved itself last season. “At Le Mans, the basic set-up of our bike will be the same as at Estoril,” says Mandy Kainz. “All we’ve done is to improve the electronics.”

YART Yamaha have programmed tests in Spain in early February to fine-tune the set-up.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Another season of progress for the FIM EWC 22/01/2021 AT 16:15