A drizzle caused some disruption during the first qualifying session on Thursday afternoon at Le Mans. The riders in the first group took to the track in tricky conditions. In the saddle of Wójcik Racing Team’s Yamaha 77, Gino Rea, who shines in damp conditions, seized the chance to post the fastest lap ahead of Karel Hanika for YART Yamaha and Randy de Puniet on ERC Endurance’s Ducati Panigale.



As the track dried out, the riders in the second group were in a position to loosen up. Ilya Mikhalchik unleashed the power of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team bike to take the lead ahead of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (Gregg Black), Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar (Erwan Nigon) and YART Yamaha (Marvin Fritz).



The rain returned for the third group’s session. While Mike di Meglio clocked the fastest lap on a wet track for F.C.C. TSR Honda France, YART Yamaha pulled off another excellent performance thanks to Niccolò Canepa.



The second qualifying session in the early afternoon Friday will be decisive, and determine starting grid positions.



The 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos will be flagged off at 12pm CEST on Saturday 29 August at Le Mans.